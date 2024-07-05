In a rush
This weekend marks the first of two Tests between England and the New Zealand All Blacks as part of the summer rugby union tours.

Steve Borthwick’s men head down to Dunedin this weekend and then Auckland in seven day’s time to face one of world rugby’s most ferocious teams.

So when is kick-off, where are they playing and what is England’s record in New Zealand like?

Kick-off

England’s opening game will take place under the roof of the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin at 8:05am local time.

The second match, next Saturday, the kick-off time remains the same but the match will instead be played at New Zealand’s biggest stadium Eden Park.

Record vs All Blacks

England have won just twice in New Zealand, in 1973 in Auckland (16-10) and in 2003 in Wellington (15-13).

But besides that the record isn’t too good, losing 13 of their 15 matches in the Land of the Long White Cloud. The tourists have also scored less than half the number of points as the hosts but, interestingly, the All Blacks have scored more points in England than they have in New Zealand.

PlayedENG
Wins		NZ
Wins		Draw
In England265192
In New Zealand152130
Neutral venue2110
Overall438332
History of England vs New Zealand

England are undefeated in their last two matches against New Zealand, drawing 25-25 at Twickenham in 2022 and beating them at the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

But before that New Zealand won 15 of the previous 16.

DateLocationResultWinner
19 November 2022Twickenham, London25 – 25  Draw
26 October 2019Nissan Stadium, Yokohama, Japan19 – 7England
10 November 2018Twickenham, London15 – 16New Zealand
8 November 2014Twickenham, London21 – 24New Zealand
21 June 2014Waikato Stadium, Hamilton36 – 13New Zealand
14 June 2014Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin28 – 27New Zealand
7 June 2014Eden Park, Auckland20 – 15New Zealand
16 November 2013Twickenham, London22 – 30New Zealand
1 December 2012Twickenham, London38 – 21England
6 November 2010Twickenham, London16 – 26New Zealand
Last 10

