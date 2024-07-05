England vs New Zealand: When did we last beat the All Blacks and when is kick-off?

This weekend marks the first of two Tests between England and the New Zealand All Blacks as part of the summer rugby union tours.

This weekend marks the first of two Tests between England and the New Zealand All Blacks as part of the summer rugby union tours.

Steve Borthwick’s men head down to Dunedin this weekend and then Auckland in seven day’s time to face one of world rugby’s most ferocious teams.

So when is kick-off, where are they playing and what is England’s record in New Zealand like?

Kick-off

England’s opening game will take place under the roof of the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin at 8:05am local time.

The second match, next Saturday, the kick-off time remains the same but the match will instead be played at New Zealand’s biggest stadium Eden Park.

Record vs All Blacks

England have won just twice in New Zealand, in 1973 in Auckland (16-10) and in 2003 in Wellington (15-13).

But besides that the record isn’t too good, losing 13 of their 15 matches in the Land of the Long White Cloud. The tourists have also scored less than half the number of points as the hosts but, interestingly, the All Blacks have scored more points in England than they have in New Zealand.

Played ENG

Wins NZ

Wins Draw In England 26 5 19 2 In New Zealand 15 2 13 0 Neutral venue 2 1 1 0 Overall 43 8 33 2 History of England vs New Zealand

England are undefeated in their last two matches against New Zealand, drawing 25-25 at Twickenham in 2022 and beating them at the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

But before that New Zealand won 15 of the previous 16.