England Rugby World Cup winner Phil Vickery steps down from Raging Bull role

Phil Vickery founded clothing brand Raging Bull. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

England Rugby World Cup winner Phil Vickery has stepped down as a director of the Raging Bull clothing brand he founded.

The former Gloucester prop is no longer a director of Raging Bull Group Limited, according to a recent filing with Companies House. However, Mr Vickery is still featured on the brand’s website.

The business did not respond to several requests for comment from City A.M.

According to Companies House, Mr Vickery and his wife hold 8,000 shares in the group, with other shareholders including Shannon Mercer, John King, Nick Beighton and Stefan Cassar.

The remaining directors of Raging Bull are Mr Beighton, Mr Cassar, Mr King, Mrs Mercer and Simon Fierro.

Nicola McLean, Amy Childs and Phil Vickery launch Raging Bull Leisurewear at The Worx on December 13, 2010 in London, England. (Photo by Ferdaus Shamim/Getty Images)

The move comes after Mr Vickery’s No.3 Restaurant filed for insolvency last month after the business was hit by the cost-of-living crisis.

The restaurant, which was located in The Merryfellow in Charlton Kings near Cheltenham, was founded in 2020 during the Covid-19.

In a statement released at the time, a spokesman for The Merryfellow said it was with “deep regret” that the business had ceased trading.

The business said it had seen “astronomic increases” in energy bills and that a lack of government support contributed to its closure.

Also at the time Mr Vickery, who is a previous MasterChef Celebrity winner, said: “We are very sad to have reached this point and to have had to decide to cease trading.

“Like so many other establishments operating in the hospitality sector, the effects of the cost-of-living crisis, astronomic increases in energy bills, and a lack of support from the government for the sector have had a devastating effect on trade.

“I would though like to thank our fantastic team of staff and loyal customers for all their support.”