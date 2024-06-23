England romp to T20 World Cup semi-finals

A monstrous effort from England against the United States earned the defending T20 Cricket World Cup champions a spot in the semi-finals as they recorded a 10-wicket victory over the tournament co-hosts.

Having been on the brink of a World Cup exit earlier in the tournament England – led by Matthew Mott and captained by Jos Buttler – romped their way to victory.

England restricted the USA to just 115 with Chris Jordan getting four wickets in one over; Reece Topley, Sam Curran, and Liam Livingstone also picked up scalps while Adil Rashid continued his incredible form with the ball.

Nitish Kumar was the pick of the batters, scoring 30 runs.

In response Buttler hit 83 off 38 while his opening partner Phil Salt knocked 25 off 21 to guide England home in just 9.4 overs.

The result guarantees them semi-final cricket at this year’s World Cup, where they’ll face one of India, Australia, Afghanistan or Bangladesh in the final four.

Player of the match Rashid said: “I thought we played exceptionally well there and set the tone with the ball. We were very pleased.

“It’s always nice to come here and bowl, keep it tight and get wickets early on.

“CJ [Jordan] is a match winner, he has been doing it for a number of years. He has been vital.

“Buttler is a world class player but hopefully we can carry this on into the semi-finals.”

The result brings to an end a great run for the United States, who beat Pakistan on their way to the Super Eight stage of the tournament.

Australia and India play today looking for a spot in the final four.