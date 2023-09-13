England ODIs offer chance to try plans A, B and C ahead of World Cup

There are just 22 days until England take on New Zealand in the opening match of the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023, but that doesn’t mean today’s clash between the two sides today is simply the support act.

Every ball, over and innings between now and the World Cup that England are aiming to defend is meaningful; and could make a difference between having a solid preparation period and a turbulent one.

In 2019, when England would go on to beat a different New Zealand side in that gripping super over finale at Lord’s, they went into the World Cup with two series wins and a series draw.

They drew early in that year with the West Indies and then beat Ireland 1-0 and Pakistan 4-0 before a World Cup which saw the side, then captained by Eoin Morgan, march towards the final on home soil.

This year – under Jos Buttler and Matthew Mott – they have lost 2-1 to Sri Lanka, 2-1 to Bangladesh and are currently level at 1-1 with New Zealand with two more 50-over matches remaining.

Today’s fixture at the Oval in London and Friday’s at Lord’s offer England a shot at getting into their systems and even testing themselves in different scenarios.

In the opening ODI of the series in Cardiff, England disappointed with the bat and were unable to recover.

In the second ODI in Southampton, England managed – largely through batter Liam Livingstone – to fight their way out of a hole and turn a poor start into a winning situation.

In a World Cup the ability to do this could be of paramount importance. Unlike the one beginning in India next year, there’s no meaningless game at this tournament.

Throw into the mix the last World Cup in the country, when England reached the T20 final before capitulating in the very last over, and there will be a sense of redemption on the cards for the players involved then and now, such as Test captain Ben Stokes.

There are hopes, too, of a sensational return to action by bowler Jofra Archer. And though the pacer will not be in the starting squad, there is every chance of the Brit going to the subcontinent as a reserve player.

“Yeah, he looks in a good place. I don’t know where he’s at fitness wise but he’s bowling good wheels out there today,” said fellow bowler David Willey.

“Everyone knows how good he is, what he’s capable of and how he can impact games. So to have him close or not far away from being fit is obviously fantastic news.”

England have never been into an ODI World Cup as defending champions, but that’s the situation they’ll be faced with next month in India.

So in today’s match against New Zealand, the next, and the entirety of the series against Ireland between now and the World Cup, every tactical decision, toss call and batting and bowling choice matters.

Because it could be the difference between being prepared for a hostile World Cup environment and rocking up without a clue or a plan B.