England cricketers sorry after Australian police break up boozy Ashes party

James Anderson and Joe Root were among the England players filmed at the post-Ashes get-together

England cricket chiefs have apologised after police were called to break up a boozy party at the team hotel early yesterday morning following the end of the Ashes series in Australia.

Tasmania Police spoke to players from both the England and Australia teams, who were sharing a post-series drink in Hobart, at around 6am on Monday morning in response to a complaint about noise.

England captain Joe Root and bowler James Anderson, senior players in the team thrashed 4-0 by Australia, were among the players captured on mobile phone footage at the get-together.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said: “During the early hours of Monday morning, members of the England and Australia men’s teams shared a drink in the team areas of the hotel in Hobart.

“The hotel management received a noise complaint by a hotel guest and, as is commonplace in Australia, the local police attended the scene.

“When asked to leave by hotel management and the Tasmanian police, the players and management in question left and returned to their respective hotel rooms.

“The England party have apologised for any inconvenience caused. The ECB will investigate further. Until such times, we will make no further comment.”

Australia bowler Nathan Lyon and batter Travis Head were also visible in mobile phone footage of the drinks, as well as some members of England’s coaching staff.

The revelation comes as Root and England coach Chris Silverwood face scrutiny over their future roles.

“Tasmania Police attended the Crowne Plaza Hobart on Monday morning after reports were made of intoxicated people in a function area,” local authorities said.

“The guests were spoken to by police just after 6:00am and left the area when asked. No further action will be taken by police.”