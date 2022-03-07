En+ Group loses Lord Barker as chairman as Russian energy giant considers separating international unit

Lord Barker was previously a member of the House of Commons from 2001 to 2015. From 2010 to 2014. he served as UK Minister of State for Energy & Climate Change under David Cameron.

En+ Group said this morning it has started a review of its strategy on Rusal , thereby considering a separation of the aluminium company’s international business, the energy giant clarified in a statement.

Moreover, Gregory Barker, who has served as executive board chairman at En+ since November 2017, has resigned.

“A strategic review is currently at a preliminary stage, and any action plan would be further considered and discussed with the relevant regulators and key stakeholders,” the company said.

Christopher Burnham, another member of the board and senior independent director, will become executive board chairman. His appointment has been cleared with the United States Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).