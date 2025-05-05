Embracing neurodiversity will get the best out of the City’s workforce

It’s not just the right thing to do, embracing neurodiversity is the key to unlocking the full potention of our workforce, writes Lord Mayor of London Alastair King

Renowned autism advocate and scientist Temple Grandin said that “the world needs different kinds of minds to work together”. Diversity of thought is a key ingredient of business success, and the City of London has always been a place where new ideas have thrived.

In this new era of uncertainty, these qualities are, perhaps, more important than ever before – with the businesses that are able to take a different perspective being the ones that prosper in an ever-changing world. That is why we need to ensure we are unlocking the skills of everyone in society –including the 15 per cent of people in the UK who are neurodivergent.

Unlocking skills in the workforce

Every neurodivergent person is unique, but neurodivergent individuals have been found to possess some of the most sought-after skills in today’s world of work – from lateral thinking, creativity and strong problem-solving skills to exceptional focus and meticulous attention to detail.

Many of the ways ADHD presents – for example, risk-seeking, high energy and the desire to multitask – can become strengths when leveraged the right way within a supportive working environment.

A case study by JP Morgan Chase found that professionals in its Autism at Work initiative were up to 140 per cent more productive than neurotypical employees. And further research suggests teams with neurodivergent professionals can be 30 per cent more productive than those without them.

Of course, this is not just about getting people into roles, it is also about ensuring we create a working environment that allows them to thrive. Research from Neurodiversity in Business and Birkbeck, University of London found that neurodivergent people report that line managers’ support is strong, but other measures such as training, conflict management and organisational climate more generally are worsening.

London is home to more diaspora groups than any other city on the planet. Yet, while the City has made good progress in embracing people of different ethnicities and faiths, we have arguably been too slow to embrace neurodiversity.

Precise figures for the number of neurodivergent individuals employed within the City are not available, but across the UK just 31 per cent of disabled people with autism are in employment compared to 54 per cent of disabled people overall. Though it should be noted that not everyone who is neurodivergent will identify as disabled.

Accounting for one in five financial services jobs in Great Britain and with a huge worker population (some 678,000 workers to 8,600 residents), the City has the opportunity to lead the way: creating a truly inclusive model for employment that can be replicated across the country.

Neurodiversity in the City

That is why the City of London Corporation is partnering with Neurodiversity in Business to launch the new Neurodiversity in the City network.

One of at least 15 networks being launched during my mayoral year as part of our City Belonging Project, Neurodiversity in the City will bring representatives and advocates for the neurodiversity community from different City workplaces together to share ideas about how most effectively to support neurodiverse people at work.

Tomorrow’s launch event, hosted by Fidelity International, will see industry leaders set out the practical steps they are taking to make London the most neuroinclusive city in the world. There will be many more opportunities to come together, and I urge anyone who is a member of or advocate for neurodiversity – or business leaders looking to improve their company’s inclusivity – to get involved.

Dan Harris, chair of Neurodiversity in Business, said: “I’m thrilled to see, yet again, the City of London leading the world in working towards truly neuro-inclusive workplaces.”

It is encouraging to see that the government is also taking steps to support neurodiverse people at work, with a panel comprised of leading academics being set up to advise the government on improving job chances for neurodiverse people.

It is clear that embracing neurodivergence is not only the right thing to do for people, it is the right thing to do for business. A truly diverse workforce will give the City and its businesses the edge to compete in our changing world.

For more information on neurodiversity in the City or our other networks, visit www.belongingproject.city.