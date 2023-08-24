Which? urges Ofcom to probe Virgin Media rate hikes

Which? has called on Ofcom to probe Virgin Media’s pricing tactics, accusing it of “egregious” tactics and “woeful” customer service.

The consumer champ said Virgin could be breaking the law by giving itself “sweeping powers” to hike broadband bills by “unlimited sums” whenever it feels like it.

Plus, the telecoms company is reportedly slapping on inflation-linked price jumps that tie customers’ hands – either pay more or pay big to leave.

Which? said it is the “most egregious example of unacceptable price hiking practices across the broadband industry”.

Virgin has hit back at the claims, slamming them as “baseless”.

It said Which? “wilfully misrepresented” a terms and conditions clause – stating that the firm can “change our charges at any time” – which is almost identical to that of other providers according to Virgin.

However, this clash is about more than just prices. It raises broader questions about industry norms and the extent of consumer protection.

The outcome of a potential Ofcom investigation could have implications for the wider UK telecoms sector.

Which? said Virgin Media’s “woeful” customer service worsens the situation.

Last month, Ofcom launched an investigation into Virgin Media following customer complaints that the firm was making it difficult for them to cancel contracts.

Rocio Concha, director of policy and advocacy at Which? said “this is not only unacceptable but potentially unlawful, and Ofcom must investigate urgently.”

An Ofcom spokesperson said: ““We will consider – and respond to – the issues that Which? has raised.

“We already have an enforcement programme open into whether telecoms firms have previously been complying with our rules, which state that mid-contract price rises must be set out clearly before customers sign up.

“We are also reviewing whether inflation-linked, mid-contract price rises give customers sufficient certainty and clarity about what they can expect to pay. We will report on both of these later this year.”

Press Association – by Josie Clarke