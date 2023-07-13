Ofcom opens Virgin Media probe after customers struggle to ditch contracts

Virgin Media

Ofcom has launched an investigation into whether Virgin Media broke rules surrounding contract termination and the handling of complaints.

The company has gained the attention of Ofcom after customers filed a significant number of complaints that the firm was making it difficult for them to cancel contracts.

The UK communications regulator said their rules are “clear” that telecoms companies’ procedures “must not act as a disincentive” for customers seeking to cancel their contracts.

“Being able to switch provider easily is an important part of a competitive market,” the regulator said today.

According to Ofcom, customers experienced challenges in reaching a customer service agent, with calls being dropped or subjected to long holds. Many customers said they had to make multiple requests to cancel services.

If Virgin Media are found to have violated Ofcom rules, there may be fined or instructed to make changes.

A Virgin Media spokesperson said: “Complaint rates relating to ‘difficulties leaving’ have halved over the past year, showing the progress we’re making, and we will keep working with Ofcom throughout its investigation, while making further improvements in how we handle customer complaints to provide a better overall experience.”

“We are committed to providing our customers with excellent service, supporting them with any issues and giving clear options should they wish to leave,” they said.

The investigation comes as Ofcom released an update on its cost-of-living action plan, where it argued that the ability to switch providers was crucial.

“Telecoms customers can choose from a wide range of providers, services and packages, and can often save hundreds of pounds by switching to a new deal. This ability for customers to shop around, switch and save is particularly important given the current cost-of-living crisis facing UK households,” Ofcom said.