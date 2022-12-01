Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite connection to be trialled in UK after bagging licences

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Elon Musk’s Starlink technology is to be trialled in the UK, in a bit to boost connection in rural areas.

The web-linked satellites will be deployed to provide connectivity to a few isolated sites, including a 12th-century abbey in the North York Moors National Park and rescue operations in the Lake District and Snowdonia National Park, according to a government announcement on Wednesday.

The deal with Musk’s satellite firm is designed to support the government’s ambition of providing fast internet to all homes across the country.

The government has also cut a deal with Belgian satellite company Telesat, after telecoms watchdog Ofcom issued new licenses to both firms earlier this month.

Starlink has the licences for six non-geostationary satellite orbit ‘gateway earth stations’ – large dishes on the ground that connect its satellite network to the internet.

The licences will mean Starlink can provide broadband services to more homes and businesses in the UK.

After issuing the licences, David Willis, spectrum group director at Ofcom, said that “satellite technology offers faster and more reliable internet services for those living in remote areas, as well as planes and ships”.