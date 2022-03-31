SpaceX’s Starlink to branch out into Asia, says Filipino trade secretary

Starlink, the satellite broadband service founded by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, has branched out into the Philippines, according to the country’s trade secretary today.

Starlink, part of Musk’s SpaceX, is currently scouting out locations for where its ground terminals will be based, while its business permit application is being processed, trade minister Ramon Lopez said.

If all goes as planned, the Philippines will be the first country in Asia to gain Starlink coverage, according to Starlink’s satellite map.

No timeline has yet been revealed, however, SpaceX has carved a name for itself in the industry for its rapid, and successful, launches.

Starlink, which now has a satellite network of more than 2,000, has already tabled ambitious plans to deliver another 2,000 over the next 18 months.

Terminal bases, also known as gateways, have been planted across 11 countries so far, such as the US, Colombia, Britain, Ireland, France, Spain, Germany, Poland, Turkey, New Zealand and Australia. However, Starlink’s satellite coverage blankets nearly 30 countries.

Ukraine has been the most recent country to receive access to the satellites connection, following requests from Ukrainian deputy prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov amid internet disruption as a result of Russia’s invasion.

Switzerland, Guatemala and Brazil are currently on the waitlist.