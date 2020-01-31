Elon Musk just released an EDM track on Soundcloud

Elon Musk has never been afraid of exploring new territory and has today released his first electronic dance music (EDM) track

The Tesla boss has titled the song “Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe” and changed his Twitter handle to E “D” M.

Musk shared a teaser of himself in the studio before releasing the track shortly after.

Read more: Tesla shares hit record high after beating revenue and profit estimates

He said said he wrote the song himself and the track also uses his vocals which are entirely his own.

You can listen to it on his SoundCloud here.

Musk released a song last year about the death of Harambe the gorilla, who was shot in a Cincinnati zoo in 2016 after a boy fell into the gorilla’s enclosure.

The release sparked a wave of memes on social media as Musk was compared to musician Post Malone.

Fans have said the pair look alike for a number of years.

Read more: Tesla becomes world’s second most valuable car maker at $100bn

Musk’s girlfriend is pop musician Grimes, although it is unclear whether she was involved in helping to create the track.

It is not clear whether Musk’s girlfriend, pop musician Grimes, had a hand in helping to create the track.

The release comes after last week Tesla passed Volkswagen to become the second most valuable carmaker in the world.