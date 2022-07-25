Elon Musk denies affair with Google co-founder’s wife Nicole Shanahan
Elon Musk pushes back against rumours that he had an affair with Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s wife.
It comes after the Wall Street Journal reported that Musk’s alleged affair with Nicole Shanahan had caused a rift with Brin.
Replying to the story on Twitter, the billionaire entrepreneur said the report was “total bs”.
Musk added on social media: “I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic”.
Brin filed for divorce earlier this year from Shanahan, a California-based attorney, and the Wall Street Journal cited sources close to Musk and the couple.
The pair are currently negotiating divorce settlement terms.