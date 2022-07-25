Elon Musk denies affair with Google co-founder’s wife Nicole Shanahan

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Elon Musk pushes back against rumours that he had an affair with Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s wife.

It comes after the Wall Street Journal reported that Musk’s alleged affair with Nicole Shanahan had caused a rift with Brin.

Replying to the story on Twitter, the billionaire entrepreneur said the report was “total bs”.

Musk added on social media: “I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic”.

This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night!



I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2022

Brin filed for divorce earlier this year from Shanahan, a California-based attorney, and the Wall Street Journal cited sources close to Musk and the couple.

The pair are currently negotiating divorce settlement terms.