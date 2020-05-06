Tesla chief executive Elon Musk and singer Grimes have confirmed they have named their newborn son X Æ A-12.

Musk announced the birth of their son on Monday, tweeting: “Mom and baby all good”.

Mom & baby all good — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

He also announced the child would be called X Æ A-12 and Grimes later explained the choice of name.

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat) — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

Musk also took the time to criticise Professor Neil Ferguson, who resigned from Sage for breaking lockdown rules to meet his mistress. On Monday Musk called Ferguson an “utter moron”.

Ferguson led the team at Imperial College London which worked on research that prompted Boris Johnson to enforce a nationwide lockdown.

Musk has been outspoken on governments’ response to the coronavirus outbreak, calling for the end of lockdown measures.

Ahead of Tesla’s first-quarter results last week, the billionaire tweeted: “FREE AMERICA NOW” and separately tweeted “give people their freedom back!”

He also labelled the US’ coronavirus lockdown as “fascist” and said it posed a serious risk to Tesla’s business. In an earnings call, he said: “This is not democratic, this is not freedom. Give people back their goddamn freedom!”

Musk, who has a history of tweeting controversial statements, also said Tesla’s stock was “too high” last week, which sent shares plummeting.

The Tesla boss has come under fire for tweeting about the company’s stock in the past. In 2018, he was sued by the SEC after it argued Musk had made false statements in regards to going private.

