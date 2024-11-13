Elon Musk and Fox News host chosen for Trump cabinet and advisory roles

(Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images)

Tech billionaire Elon Musk and Fox News host Pete Hegseth have been asked to serve as advisors and in Donald Trump’s cabinet.

Musk is set to lead a new US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) which will advise the President on how to reform and make savings in the government, after he previously claimed he could find at least two trillion dollars in annual cost cuttings.

This represents nearly a third of its total annual spend, and Trump has said he wants the work finished by July 4 2026, the 250th anniversary of the US Declaration of Independence.

The name is also a nod to the X, Tesla and SpaceX owner’s favourite cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, inspired by an online meme, which has surged since Trump’s US election win.

He will share the role – which is external to the federal government but will offer guidance – with the former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

Musk’s role follows his support for Trump’s White House re-election campaign, which saw the tech entrepreneur frequently post his support to the social media platform, as well as awarding daily $1m sums to voters in swing states.

A court hearing the day before the November 5 election saw a judge rule that Musk’s America political action committee (PAC) could keep awarding the money, after his lawyers successfully argued it was not a random lottery, but recipients selected in advance.

Trump said in a statement that Musk and Ramaswamy “will pave the way for my administration to dismantle government bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure federal agencies”.

The new department, he added, “will provide advice and guidance from outside government” and work with the White House and Office of Management & Budget to “drive large scale structural reform, and create an entrepreneurial approach”.

Commenting on X, Musk wrote: “Department of Government Efficiency. The merch will be (fire emojis).” He added: “Threat to democracy? Nope, threat to BUREAUCRACY!!!.”

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “As the Prime Minister said, we look forward to working with President-elect Trump and his team on a wide range of issues to advance the US and UK relationship.”

Separately, Army National Guard veteran and Fox News host Pete Hesgeth has been revealed as Trump’s pick for defence secretary, in a move which prompted concern in defence circles.

The Fox & Friends Weekend host lacks senior national security experience, which strategic studies adviser Mark Cancian said could make it harder to secure US Senate confirmation.

Trump said in a statement: “With Pete at the helm, America’s enemies are on notice — Our Military will be Great Again, and America will Never Back Down [capitalisation in original]”.

“Nobody fights harder for the Troops, and Pete will be a courageous and patriotic champion of our ‘Peace through Strength’ policy.”

If confirmed, Hegseth would face multiple global issues, from war in Ukraine and the Middle East, to the US’ relationship with Russia, North Korea, and Iran and competition with China, in addition to US missile and nuclear defence upgrades and weapons systems demand.