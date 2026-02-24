Elite Unveils Cloud-Only Updates Aimed at Ending Friction in Law Firm Financial Operations

Elite today announced major updates to its AI-enabled SaaS platform, 3E, introducing Data Connect, powered by Elite’s Data Fabric, alongside new intelligence and payments capabilities to eliminate friction across the work-to-cash cycle.

Elite is introducing Data Connect, powered by Elite’s Data Fabric, giving firms a new foundation for continuous financial insight across the work-to-cash cycle. Built on Microsoft Fabric, Elite’s Data Fabric will unlock the full potential of data across Elite products and law firms’ enterprise reporting.

Data Connect is the first product available on Elite’s Data Fabric and delivers near real-time operational financial data from 3E directly into a firm’s existing Microsoft Fabric environment without custom pipelines or manual reconciliation. Firms gain timely visibility into work in progress, billing progression, accounts receivable movement, and realization trends throughout the month, not just at period close.

Pilot customers say Data Connect can cut their reporting time by 50% and eliminate the burdensome four‑step processes they used to rely on.

“Law firm finance doesn’t operate well in silos—it needs to be able to operate as one connected work-to-cash system,” said Elisabet Hardy, CPO, Elite. “Everything we’re introducing today brings that system together across billing, payments, time, and compliance, so firms spend less time fixing breakdowns and more time using technology that supports how they actually work.”

The End of Billing and Payment Friction

Law firms can now shift repetitive Proforma tasks away from lawyers to Elite Intelligence, a new embedded AI capability that accelerates billing by actively guiding routine review decisions inside a revenue-critical workflow. Embedded directly into Proforma, Elite Intelligence shows up the moment billing decisions are made, prioritizing edits, deferring low-value items, and spotlighting high-impact proformas—freeing lawyers to focus on practicing law while routine items move forward.

In addition, managing trust accounts and multiple banking relationships is one of the most complex and risk-sensitive areas of law firm finance. Elite Payments now enables precise routing to multiple operating accounts and IOLTA-compliant trust deposits directly at checkout.

Cash receipts are tracked in 3E by matter, office, or practice, simplifying reconciliation, reducing errors, making funds available faster, and freeing finance teams to focus on higher-value work.

The End of Time and Compliance Friction

Billable time often goes unrecorded when lawyers move between meetings, calls, and documents—leaving revenue on the table. Elite’s Time now applies AI to automatically capture every minute spent in Microsoft Teams, converting collaboration into accurate, billable entries right where lawyers already work

By automatically capturing time, firms retain revenue, maintain client trust, and reinforce consistent billing practices without requiring lawyers to change how they work.

Further, governments are increasingly making e-invoicing mandatory, and delays or errors can directly impact cash flow. Elite’s 3E Financials now embeds country-specific e-invoicing compliance into the billing process for Belgium and soon Poland, expanding coverage beyond Australia and New Zealand.

Finance teams no longer need to navigate multiple invoice formats or wait for tax approvals. Invoices are automatically formatted, validated, and transmitted to tax authorities through Edicom, a certified global tax authority network, without manual intervention.

“Friction slows firms down in ways lawyers feel every day. They want to spend their time on clients, not chasing data, fixing invoices, or getting buried in administrative work,” said Mark Dorman, CEO, Elite. “When data, intelligence, and financial operations move together, work-to-cash accelerates, cash flow improves, and leaders gain clear, timely visibility into firm performance. This is the consistency and momentum Elite’s AI-enabled cloud platform is designed to deliver.”

