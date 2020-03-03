Electric chauffeur service Havn launches in London

An all-electric premium chauffeur service that gives passengers the options to adjust playlists, temperature and chauffeur interaction launches in London today.

Havn launches with a fleet of all-electric Jaguar I-PACEs which can be booked via an app or an online portal. The service is backed by Jaguar Land Rover’s investment vehicle Inmotion.

Unlike similar ride-hailing services like Uber, all Havn drivers are full-time employees of the company.

Since the trial phase in September, the fleet of Jaguar cars has grown due to demand, with luxury hotels in London using the service allowing guests to request a vehicle from the concierge and be picked up at the door.

Joseph Seal-Driver, Managing Director of Havn, said: “The decision to use the all-electric Jaguar I-PACE, the 2019 World Car of the Year, allows us to offer our customers a sustainable premium alternative – urban mobility with zero emissions.’

“In just four months we have proved there is a significant appetite from customers who want sustainable transport without compromising on luxury, we’re seeing a fantastic response from businesses who want to improve their corporate travel.”

Havn’s offering mirrors taxi service Green Tomatoes which claims to offset its CO2 emissions and use low and zero-emission vehicles. Earlier this year Uber and Nissan agreed a deal to help drivers in London switch to electric vehicles as part of the ride-hailing firm’s efforts to make all of its journeys emission-free by 2025.

