Election poll: Conservatives to pick up 167 seats more than Labour

The Conservatives are on track to pick up 366 seats in a landslide victory at next month’s election, according to new polling.

However, the analysis also suggests that 120,000 tactical votes could deny the Conservatives a majority in next month’s election.

Read more: MRP explainer: What is the mega-poll and can it predict the election result?

A survey from second Brexit campaign referendum group Best for Britain found Boris Johnson is on track to easily win a majority with 366 seats, with Labour well behind on 199 seats.

This would represent Labour’s worst election result since 1935, even surpassing Labour’s post-war nadir with Michael Foot in 1983.

However, the survey also came with a startling caveat.

The groups claims it would take 4,000 or fewer votes in 57 marginal seats to defeat the Conservative candidate in each constituency and deny Johnson a majority.

The polling comes as a People’s Vote splinter group formed yesterday – Vote for a Final Say.

The group, consisting of campaigners from the People’s Vote campaign, is is targeting 25 marginal seats to stop Johnson getting a majority to get through his Brexit deal.

The group is spending more than £100,000 in targeted online advertising to encourage people to vote tactically against Conservative candidates.

The 25 seats they are targeting are:

Birmingham Northfield

Bristol North West

Bury North

Cambridgeshire South

Canterbury

Cardiff North

Cheadle

Cheltenham

Croydon Central

Eltham

Enfield Southgate

Finchley & Golders Green

Gower

Ochil & South Perthshire

Portsmouth South

Reading East

Sedgefield

St Albans

Wakefield

Warrington South

Warwick & Leamington

Weaver Vale

Wimbledon

Winchester

Wirral West

Former People’s Vote director James McGrory is a senior advisor to the group.

Read more: Power to the people: What’s really behind the People’s Vote power struggle

“We can all agree that these 25 seats are critical if we’re to prevent Brextremist Tories securing total power,” he said.

“Now is the time for everyone to roll their sleeves up and start fighting back.”