The bitter row among rival factions in the People’s Vote campaign ostensibly came to an end last week when controversial chairman Roland Rudd resigned.

Rudd, also chairman of PR firm Finsbury, faced three weeks of public insurrection from staff after sacking People’s Vote director James McGrory and communications chief Tom Baldwin in what was described as a “boardroom coup”.

His decision was immediately met with a torrent of criticism from staff, which only escalated as the saga unfolded.

Staff voted no confidence in Rudd and newly appointed chief executive Patrick Heneghan by 40 votes to three and refused to go back to work under the new leadership.

Baldwin and McGrory stayed around to help lead the rebellion, however both have now offered to walk away if staff are allowed to get back to work.

City A.M. then revealed that Heneghan was facing sexual harassment allegations from a number of female members of staff. He quit two days after our revelations.

Rudd finally gave in last Friday and quit as chairman of Open Britain – one of five founding groups of the campaign for a second referendum – and as People’s Vote boss.

However, the choice of his successor raised eyebrows from senior campaigners.

Anne Weyman was appointed to the chair of Open Britain, and effectively the entire campaign, after serving as a director for less than two months.

Entrepreneur Sangeeta Siddhu-Robb was appointed as vice chair.

Interestingly, the pair make up half of the board of Open Britain’s shadowy parent company – Baybridge 2019.

Baybridge 2019

Baybridge 2019 was formed on 19 August by directors Rudd, Weyman, Siddhu-Robb and successful entrepreneur Richard Reed.

The parent company controls the People’s Vote campaign, with sole control over finances, data and the hiring and firing of staff.

People’s Vote insiders claim Rudd is still pulling the strings from within Baybridge.

“[Weyman] has had a quite rapid ascent to the chair, especially for someone who has mishandled so many decisions over the past month.” a senior Open Britain source said.

“She’s been loyal to Rudd on everything.”

The source added that new campaign vice chair Siddhu-Robb had “taken Rudd’s side at every turn and has never had any interest in knowing staff” and that Reed “marches to Roland Rudd’s tune”.

A spokesperson for Siddhu-Robb and Weyman vigorously denied the claims, saying it was “absurd that in 2019 women are still expected to justify their place at the top table”.

Rudd’s spokesman also denied the charge.

However, if the allegations are true then Rudd’s official resignation from the campaign means little and raises further questions.

Cardiff University professor Leighton Andrews has said the transfer of data from People’s Vote to Baybridge was “of grave concern” and sent a letter asking the Information Commissioner’s Office to investigate.

The data transfer sparked furious allegations as to what the entire row was really about in the first place.

A Liberal Democrat vehicle?

The day after being fired, Baldwin told the BBC that Rudd no longer cared about Brexit and was trying to position the campaign as a Liberal Democrat vehicle.

Rudd labelled the accusation as “absurd and without any evidence”.

However, the theory is also promoted by campaign heavyweight, and former Tony Blair press secretary, Alastair Campbell who has alleged that the PR tycoon is angling for a life peerage via a Liberal Democrat nomination.

Adding fuel to the fire is Reed’s involvement at Baybridge – the multi-millionaire is a known Liberal Democrat donor.

He has given almost £60,000 to the party and was one of 53 business owners in 2017 to sign a letter saying the Liberal Democrats are “the only party speaking for business”.

A senior People’s Vote figure told City A.M.: “Rudd wants to change the landscape of British politics and the price of that is to allow Brexit to happen.”

They added that money controlled by Baybridge had been given to the Liberal Democrats to help them “try to get 25 per cent of the vote at the election”.

If Baybridge is indeed trying to improve the Liberal Democrat vote then the potential value of the data of 500,000 people collected from People’s Vote cannot be underestimated.

In any case, don’t expect Rudd’s resignation to restore harmony at the People’s Vote campaign.