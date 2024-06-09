Election 2024: Labour, Tories and Lib Dems to launch manifestos this week

Labour, the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats are all set to launch their general election manifestos this week.

The documents will lay out the main parties’ policy platforms ahead of voters going to the polls on July 4.

Sir Ed Davey is expected to unveil the Lib Dem offer on Monday, while the Tories and Rishi Sunak will reportedly launch their own set of proposals on Tuesday.

Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer is expected to reveal his party’s bid for power at an event on Thursday.

It comes after the party agreed its contents at a so-called Clause IV meeting on Friday – which is Labour’s final democratic sign off on the manifesto’s contents.

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves has pledged the document will contain an “iron-clad commitment” ruling out increases to national insurance, income tax or VAT.

Prior to the general election campaign getting underway, Sunak had asked the public to judge him on his five pledges – to halve inflation, grow the economy, reduce debt, cut NHS waiting lists, and stop the boats.

Meanwhile Starmer had outlined his five missions for government, which are to get Britain building again, switch on Great British Energy, get the NHS back on its feet, take back our streets, and break down barriers to opportunity.

Labour also says the missions are built on their “strong, stable and secure foundations”, which they say are “the rock of economic stability”, “strong national defence” and “secure borders”.

In a pre-manifesto event, Starmer also revealed his six first steps for change: to deliver economic stability; cut NHS waiting times; launch a new Border Security Command; set up Great British Energy; crack down on antisocial behaviour; and recruit 6,500 new teachers.