Election 2019: Boris Johnson urges voters to make UK 'Corbyn-neutral by Christmas'

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn ended their five-week election campaigns in east London, returning to the capital after touring much of the country.

Johnson held a Donald Trump-style rally, with around 3,000 supporters in Stratford’s Copper Box stadium, where heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua took home gold during the London 2012 Olympics, where he tapped into the venue’s fighting spirit.

Before taking to the stage came warm-up speeches from front benchers Priti Patel, James Cleverly and Michael Gove, with the crowd booing any mention of Corbyn and cheering the Prime Minister.

Johnson told supporters: “We know this contest is tight and getting tighter” adding that a vote for any other party could lead to a hung Parliament and “economic disaster”.

He told the crowd a vote for him would ensure the country was “carbon-neutral by 2050 and Corbyn-neutral by Christmas”.

Johnson’s last day was spent to be spent highlighting his commitment to delivering Brexit, with press following him on a milk round and at a bakers. However, he was left red-faced after being accused of “hiding” in a fridge on live TV to avoid a reporter.

Corbyn seized on this during an appearance in hot seat Bedford, telling voters: “I don’t have to hide in a fridge when somebody comes to asks me a question.”

He is yet to appear before his supporters in a venue in trendy Hoxton.

