Eight out of 10 UK workers expect to return to the office this year

Eight out of 10 British workers said they have already returned or expect to return to the office this year.

A survey of UK workers found that September was the month the majority (28 per cent) named as a likely return date.

UK workers are missing out on contact with their colleagues with 63 per cent saying socialising with workmates was the thing they missed most about the office, the survey from research platform Prosapient found.

Meanwhile, investment bank Goldman Sachs is laying on perks to persuade its staff members to return to work in its London offices as the US bank looks to bring workers gradually back to the City.

The lender is offering perks including protective gear, free food and use of an on-site nursery for all employees who choose to return to its Square Mile bases.

London headquartered fixed income ETF provider Tabula Investment Management is luring employees back to work with an expanded office to support social distancing.

Tabula’s move to 55 Strand will double its office footprint from 1,300 square feet to more than 3,000 sq ft.

The fund manager says more than 90 per cent of London-based staff have agreed to come back on site.

However, the working from home revolution unleashed by the pandemic is clearly going to change working patterns in the future.

This week law firm Linklaters said its lawyers could spend up to half their time out of the office on a permanent basis.

The London-headquartered firm, which has more than 2,000 lawyers worldwide, said the new policy was based on its experience during the coronavirus pandemic.

