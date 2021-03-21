City workers prepare to head back to offices in just eight days time

Workers are getting ready to head back to the City of London in just over a weeks’ time as the government’s “stay at home” order is relaxed.

Investment banks are leading the return to work, with staff set to return to the Square Mile for the first time in months.

Read more: Demand for suburban offices soars as businesses move towards ‘hybrid’ working

Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Credit Suisse are reportedly among the businesses leading the way, as workers will head back to offices as soon as 29 March.

JP Morgan, which employs 19,000 staff in the UK, will allow workers to return to the office a week from Monday, according to the Daily Mail.

The investment bank has told managers that they can inform staff about resuming office work if they wish to do so.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs is reportedly planning to tell staff they can return to the office after Easter.

Credit Suisse is hoping to bring workers back into the office from 12 April.

The government’s “stay at home” order will end on 29 March, as restrictions on socialising outdoors are lifted.

However, the official advice remains to continue to work from home unless it is not possible to do so.

Other City firms are taking slower steps to return to the office such as Morgan Stanley and Lloyds Banking Group, which are both expecting to welcome staff back over the summer, the Daily Mail reported, citing sources.

Read more: DEBATE: Can you truly nurture talent in a virtual office set up?