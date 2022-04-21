Education for all is the key at Crypto AM’s Bootcamp

The first Crypto AM Bootcamp of 2022 is set to take place next week, offering an introduction into cryptocurrency and blockchain.

The two-day course, aimed at all skill levels, will be held at Canary Wharf’s The Boisdale, Cabot Square, on Tuesday April 26 and Wednesday 27.

Blockchain and cryptocurrency are laying the foundations for the next generation of digital interaction and business – and London is one of the world leaders in innovation and job creation in the industry.

Earlier this week, Crypto AM reported London was now an internationally-recognised cryptocurrency hub as the UK was hailed as having the second-highest number of advertised positions in the exciting digital asset space.

Jobs platform Glassdoor revealed the UK had 954 crypto jobs waiting to be filled, with the vast majority in the capital. The figure was second only to the US, but some distance ahead of third-placed Canada.

One of the aims of the Crypto AM Bootcamp is to assist those interested in getting a job in blockchain but perhaps lack the confidence in their knowledge. The course is also aimed at anyone who thinks their industry could be disrupted by crypto, or people who want to know how blockchain could benefit their business.

It will also help beginners who don’t know where to start with their cryptocurrency journey.

“Since the very inception of Crypto AM, we’ve always had a determined focus and unwavering desire on providing education for anyone who is interested in decentralised finance,” said James Bowater, Crypto AM’s editor-at-large.

“Cryptocurrency and the blockchain technology that underpins it is set to reach across every industry in the modern world and, therefore, will provide opportunities and benefits for all our futures.

“The key to unlocking those opportunities is in having an understanding of how these things work, and how to work with them – and that is precisely what we aim to achieve through the Crypto AM Bootcamp.

“We’re also blessed to have found some terrific partners who are equally as enthusiastic about promoting education in the cryptocurrency and blockchain space as we are.”

Places at the bootcamp are limited to 30, and thanks to the generous support of Crypto AM Academy Partners, there are a number of reduced priced places available. Please apply directly to CryptoAMAcademy@cityam.com to reserve a place or find out more details about the course.