Crypto AM’s inaugural crypto academy proves to be a massive hit

Delegates at the two-day Crypto AM Academy held this week in Canary Wharf have hailed the educational event as a huge success.

Hosted at the stylish favourite haunt of the stars, The Boisdale, a group of enthusiastic cryptocurrency newcomers enjoyed a series of modules from ‘Blockchain 101’ to NFTs and risk management.

Supported by partners Unbounded, Acta Finance and MELD, the Crypto AM Academy is set to repeat its triumph with further courses aimed at both beginners and intermediate skill levels. The academy is also actively looking at plans to expand its reach by setting up courses regionally in the UK and across the world – including Gibraltar and Dubai.

Masterminded by ‘Crypto Insider’ James Bowater, the courses are focussed on ‘educating the community’ – a mantra that echoes Crypto AM’s community philosophy.

“Just under four years ago on June 18 2018 Crypto AM launched in City AM. My mission was to learn about blockchain and crypto and to share those learnings with the readership,” he said.

“Education remains probably the single most important tool in the adoption of crypto, so after months of development, planning and testing a foundational level two-day bootcamp with our educational partners I was able to attend as Student No 1 with a cohort of ten others. It surpassed all my expectations and I’m really looking forward to rolling the program out!”

Crypto AM Insider James Bowater (second left) with some of the delegates and instructors from the inaugural Crypto AM Academy bootcamp

Delegates at this week’s course were also quick to express what they had gained from expert tuition in blockchain and cryptocurrency.

Crypto student Maria McDowell explained she had been apprehensive and a little intimidated by crypto.

“But now it all makes sense – it’s kind of brought all these buzzwords together and now I feel confident to make my own trades,” she said.

“I had no experience with crypto at all, but the course is great. The documentation, the whole presentation and the way we did activities, it was fantastic.”

Fellow delegate Jason Turner – a former city banker with some cryptocurrency experience – said the course had been an enlightening process.

“The last two days have really helped me understand the architecture of crypto, whether it’s blockchain, tokens, coins and also understand the fact that there are a huge number of sectors that sit beneath it,” he added.

“For me it’s been really valuable and worthwhile attending, and I’d recommend it to anyone who wants to get ahead of the game in this part of the market.”

Another attendee, Londoner Craig Sweden, found the event had elevated his confidence levels to the point where he could properly discuss cryptocurrency with his peers and clients.

“I always had an interest in crypto and I wanted to understand what everyone was talking about, which is something I’ve more than learned here,” he said.

“It has given me much more confidence, so that when I’m meeting with people and they’re discussing their crypto wallets and their metaverses I now actually have some idea of what they’re talking about, so from that perspective it does give me confidence, but it’s been done in an easy-to-understand way that I found so refreshing and rewarding.”

James Bowater with course leader Will Ralston-Saul and delegate Dr Maxine Room CBE

Crypto AM Academy partners…

MELD

Ken Olling, MELD

“MELD is excited to be part of the academy and its development. We believe that spearheading education is the most important activity for the development and adoption of cryptocurrency. It brings both new ideas into the fold and dispels myths that have circulated since day one. We’re proud to be playing an important role in supporting this process.”

Acta Finance

Christof Waton, Acta Finance

“The blockchain and crypto industries have grown rapidly over the last few years, and the demand for talented and skilled workers within this space is at an unprecedented level. The talent pool needs to be constantly topped up with people who know enough about cryptocurrency and blockchain to be able to be part of so many quality projects, as well as be developed further. Therefore, we are more than happy to be a partner to the City AM Crypto Academy and hope it will ignite interest and bring even more motivated people to our fast-moving industry.”

Unbounded

Unbounded Network is a decentralised platform that brings leading blockchain technologies, organisations and projects together.

The Unbounded Network is powered by HACERA and a rich ecosystem of enterprise-grade DLT infrastructure. HACERA’s mission is to advance the adoption of digital assets, identities with multiple layers of trust and cross-ledger interoperability.