Education firm Pearson ups full year expectations as it starts to reposition offering

FILE PHOTO: The company logo is displayed outside the Pearson offices in London

Pearson raised its full year guidance this morning, following a strong financial performance in 2021, with group sales up eight per cent.

The British multinational publishing and education firm expects profits of £385m, up 33 per cent compared to last year and ahead of expectations.

Andy Bird, chief exec, said: “We made great progress in Q4 and are delivering a strong full year performance, with sales growth and profit exceeding our original guidance.”

“Led by a strong management team, we are repositioning the business, driving digital innovation and an increased focus on the consumer through the launch of Pearson+. We are well placed to build on this momentum in the year ahead and look to the future with confidence.”

In its unaudited update, sales in assessment and qualifications, its largest business, were up 18 per cent driven by the strength of Professional Certification (VUE), Clinical Assessment and US Student Assessment, following a recovery from COVID-19.

Sales in Virtual Learning grew 11 per cent for the full year with sales growth of 17 per cent in Virtual Schools due to strong enrolment growth in the prior academic year (2020-21).

Higher Education was down five per cent for the full year. Growth in Canadian and UK Courseware was more than offset by a six per cent decline in US Higher Education Courseware.

English Language Learning grew 17 per cent for the full year due to a COVID-19 recovery in both International courseware and Pearson Test of English (PTE) where volumes grew 25 per cent compared to 2020.

Fourth quarter sales grew 21 per cent driven by a strong performance in PTE as local restrictions in Australia and India were lifted.

English courseware also rebounded strongly with growth across most international markets including a strong recovery in Latin America.

Over the past year, Pearson launched a new digital learning service, Pearson+, which continues to make good progress with 2.75m registered users, reflecting a strong uptake from MyLab and Mastering users, 133k paid subscriptions, and an app store rating of 4.7.

It also acquired Faethm, the workforce AI and predictive analytics company, which hopes to enhance Pearson’s Workforce Skills capabilities.

Full year results will be announced on February 25, alongside a strategic update.