Pearson hires former Twitter exec Omid Kordestani as Chair Designate

Omid Kordestani, former executive chairman of Twitter, has joined Pearson as a non executive director (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Pearson has appointed Omid Kordestani, who formerly worked at Twitter and Google, as a non-executive director and Chair Designate.

Pearson, a FTSE 100 education company, today announced that Omid Kordestani will be joining the company as Chair Designate while Tim Score will take on the role of deputy chair designate.

Kordestani spent five years at Twitter as an executive director and continues to sit on its Board. He was Google’s 11th employee.

In a statement Omid Kordestani said: “I believe Pearson has a tremendous opportunity to help everybody achieve a lifetime of learning. I’m excited to combine my background leading tech businesses with Pearson’s strong sense of purpose in my role as the new Non-Executive Chair.

“Together with Tim and the Board, I look forward to forming a strong partnership with Andy and his leadership team to help capture the company’s enormous growth potential, and to capitalise on the significant opportunities in digital learning,” he added.

Score previously served as the chief financial officer for ARM Holdings, the world’s leading semiconductor IP company, for 13 years.

He said: “I am delighted that Omid will be joining as Chair. His deep tech know-how will serve us well as we enter the company’s next phase of growth. In a thorough and comprehensive process, the Board was unanimous in its choice to appoint Omid and we look forward to welcoming him to the team. In addition, I look forward to building a strong partnership with Omid in my role as Deputy Chair.”

Pearson further announced that the company is on track to meet market expectations for full year operating profit.

