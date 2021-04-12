EDF to sell Nottinghamshire power plant to investor EIG

EDF will sell its West Burton B power plant to investor EIG for an undisclosed sum, the firm has revealed.

The Nottinghamshire plant was commissioned in 2013 and consists of three combined cycle gas turbine units with enough electricity for around 1.5 million UK homes.

Both parties aim to complete the deal, which includes a 49 MW battery at the site, as soon as possible.

West Burton B is EDF’s only British gas-fired power plant. Earlier this year, the firm announced it was closing the West Burton A coal-fired plant at the site in 2022.

EDF operates eight nuclear power stations, as well as wind farms on land and offshore in Britain.

EIG, headquartered in Washington D.C., is a leading investor to the global energy sector, with $22bn under management as of 31 December 2020.

