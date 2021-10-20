Easyjet goes into the lounge business at Gatwick's north terminal

Easyjet announced today its first lounge will open tomorrow at Gatwick airport’s north terminal. Called the Gateway, the space was developed in collaboration with lounge company No1 Lounges.

With prices starting at £18.50, the space will allow all travellers – regardless of airline ticket – to eat, drink and work before their flight for one, two or three hours.

“We’re always looking for opportunities to offer travellers more choice and great value, so we’re proud that the Gateway will be able to offer something for everyone whether it’s all the essentials for a workspace, somewhere comfortable to relax before jetting off or to entertain the family,” said Easyjet’s commercial proposition and innovation director Rachael Smith.

The lounge’s opening comes as business travel returns to the carrier amid a general relaxation of UK travel rules.

“The launch is timely as we are seeing the recovery begin in the UK, not only for leisure travel where winter sun destinations are proving popular once again, but for business travellers too, who are returning in their biggest numbers since before the pandemic,” she added.

“Whatever the reason for travel, we are confident that the lounge will provide the perfect destination for customers wanting to get their trip off to a perfect start.”

Last week, the company’s chief executive Johan Lundgren told investors recovery was on the way as bookings for warmer destinations such as Egypt and Turkey skyrocketed to 400 per cent.

“We have seen city breaks beginning to return alongside a growing demand for leisure travel from customers looking for holidays in popular major destinations,” said the chief executive.

“October half-term bookings have been strong particularly for the Canary Islands where we have increased our capacity to circa 140 per cent compared to Covid-19 levels.”

During the call, Lundgren added that the UK Government should scrap mandatory later flow tests, after initially removing PCR ones. “I think the UK Government is working towards that. It’s more a matter of timing and monitoring the situation in the next few months.”