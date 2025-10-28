Eastern Airways: UK regional airline suspends operations

The airline also operated charter flights for the Premier League.

Eastern Airways has cancelled all of its flights, with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announcing that it has suspended operations.

Travellers booked onto upcoming flights have been warned not to go to the airport, with the CAA urging passengers to “make their own alternative travel arrangements via other airlines, rail or coach operators”.

The airline operated at six UK airports: London Gatwick, Aberdeen, Teesside International, Humberside, Wick and Newquay.

Alongside commercial travel, the airline also operated charter flights for Premier League and Championship teams.

In a statement, the CAA said: “Eastern Airways, which operated regional services from airports across the United Kingdom, has suspended operations.

“All Eastern Airways operated flights are now cancelled. Therefore, please do not go to the airport as flights will not be operating.”

Customers warned to steer clear

Selina Chadha, consumer and markets director at the CAA, said: “We urge passengers planning to fly with this airline not to go to the airport as all Eastern Airways flights are cancelled.

“Eastern Airways customers should visit the Civil Aviation Authority’s website for the latest information.”

Passengers set to fly today and tomorrow are being offered free travel with a range of train providers.

The CAA said: “London and North Eastern Railway (LNER), ScotRail, TransPennine Express (TPE), and Northern will offer free Standard Class travel to Eastern Airways staff and customers on Tuesday 28 and Wednesday 29 October, on suitable routes operated by each train company.

“To access this support, affected individuals should present either an Eastern Airways employee ID, boarding pass, or flight confirmation to station staff.”

The news comes just months after London Gatwick – the biggest airport in which Eastern Airways was operating – posted a double-digit rise in H1 2025 profit.

And in September, the government greenlit a £2.2bn expansion plan for a second runway at Gatwick.

Eastern Airways has been approached for comment.