Government approves £2.2bn Gatwick second runway

Gatwick Airport’s £2.2 billion second runway plan could create thousands of jobs and help “kickstart the economy”, Rachel Reeves said.

In the privately-financed project, the West Sussex airport will move its emergency runway 12 metres north, enabling it to be used for departures of narrow-bodied planes such as Airbus A320s and Boeing 737s.

This will enable it to be used for about 100,000 more flights a year.

The Chancellor said: “This government promised to kickstart the economy – and we are.

“A second runway at Gatwick means thousands of more jobs and billions more in investment for the economy.”

Reeves views the plan as a signal of the government’s commitment to back “the builders, not the blockers”.

She said: “By slashing red tape and transforming the planning system to get Britain building again we are investing in this country’s renewal and building an economy that works for working people.”

Full runway for 2029 planned

The Gatwick plan has been given the go-ahead by transport secretary Heidi Alexander.

She backed the scheme as a “no-brainer” for economic growth, a government source said, suggesting flights could take off from the new full runway before 2029.

The Cabinet minister is satisfied with adjustments made, covering issues such as noise mitigation and the proportion of passengers who would travel to and from the airport by public transport.

It comes after the Planning Inspectorate initially rejected the airport’s application and earlier this year recommended Ms Alexander should approve the project if the changes were made.

Shevaun Haviland, director general of the British Chamber of Commerce, welcomed the growth-boosting-potential of the development”

“The go-ahead for London Gatwick’s Northern Runway Project creates a clear flight path for economic growth. “The Gatwick project is a shovel-ready scheme to transform existing infrastructure and boost connectivity. Aviation is a critical growth sector, with firms in the region and across the UK directly benefiting from this project, through more jobs and supply chain opportunities. “Gatwick’s Northern Runway project demonstrates the private sector’s commitment to investing in the UK’s long-term economic future.”

New commitments include Gatwick’s management setting its own targets for the proportion of passengers who travel to the airport by public transport, rather than a legally binding target.

Residents affected by more noise will be able to ask Gatwick to cover the costs for triple-glazed windows.

Gatwick: Expansion will create 14,000 jobs

Homeowners, living directly beneath the new flight routes who choose to sell could have their stamp duty and reasonable moving costs paid, as well as estate agent fees of up to 1% of the purchase price.

Gatwick says its plans will create £1 billion per year in economic benefits, and generate an additional 14,000 jobs.

The source said the expansion must be delivered in line with climate change commitments and meet strict environmental requirements.

Local campaigners opposed to expansion are concerned about the impact on surface transport, noise, housing provision and wastewater treatment, but the airport insists it has conducted “full and thorough assessments” of those issues.

The Labour government’s backing of a third runway at Heathrow Airport in its bid to grow the economy has also drawn criticism from environmental groups and opposition politicians.

The move was welcomed by shadow transport secretary Richard Holden, who accused Labour of delaying the “key” decision.

He said: “This decision should have been made months ago. Labour pledged to go ‘further and faster’ on growth, yet they’ve dithered and delayed at every turn.

“Pushing key decisions down the road has only created uncertainty for businesses and local communities.”