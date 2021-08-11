East London state school outperforms Eton in Oxbridge offers

Brampton Manor Academy, a school in east London is celebrating after 55 students obtained the A-level grades to study at Oxford or Cambridge, more than the offers made to prestigious Eton College.

The majority of pupils at the school in Newham are from ethnic minority backgrounds, receive free school meals (FSMs), or will be the first in their family to attend university.

At Eton, where Boris Johnson studied, offers fell with 48 pupils securing Oxbridge offers, compared to 69 last year.

In all, 350 students at Brampton Manor took their A levels with 330 getting into Russell Group universities, including the 55 who got into Oxbridge.

A huge increase from 2014, where just one Brampton student received an offer for Oxbridge.

Brampton Manor opened its sixth form in 2012 with the aim of transforming progression rates to Oxford, Cambridge and other elite Russell Group universities for pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The oversubscribed selective sixth form accepts 300 to 400 students a year and some of them travel for as long as two hours each way to attend.