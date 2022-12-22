East London construction firm fined over collapsed floor that left builder injured

The UK’s health and safety regulator has fined a London construction firm £66,667 over its failure to prevent a builder falling through the floor of a half-built building in Croydon.

East London construction firm Lusson Ltd pleaded guilty to breaching health and safety regulations after an overloaded floor collapsed at a building site on Croydon’s Croham Valley Road

The incident saw a builder fall through the first floor of the Croydon building after it was overloaded with pallets of construction materials.

The injured builder was one of three workers standing on the first floor as it was being loaded with pallets of blocks by a loader crane.

The one worker who fell through the half-finished concrete beam and block floor suffered a broken wrist an open fracture to his left leg.

The UK government’s Health and Safety Executive (HSE) watchdog found Lusson Ltd had failed to take any steps to establish a safe of system of work and failed to prevent falls from height.

Lusson Ltd was fined £66,667 at Westminster Magistrates Court and ordered to pay costs of £1,907 over the health and safety failures.

HSE Inspector Owen Rowley said: “This incident could so easily have been avoided by simply carrying out correct control measures and safe working practices.”

“Companies should be aware that HSE will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action against those that fall below the required standards.”