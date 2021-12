What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

Early Morning Call: All eyes on Fed; gold breaks support; and Adobe down

All eyes are on the US dollar with the Federal Reserve meeting ahead. EUR/USD fell yesterday as the European Central Bank expects 2023/24 inflation below the 2% target. We’re also watching GBP ahead of UK consumer price inflation data.

Adobe (ADBE) plunged 7% following JPMorgan downgrade. And gold breaks support as USD strengthens ahead of Fed meeting.