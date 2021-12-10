Eamonn Holmes to join GB News in the new year

(Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

It has been announced this afternoon that Eamonn Holmes will join GB News after leaving This Morning.

The TV personality, who has co-presented This Morning alongside his wife Ruth Langsford for 15 years, will join the channel in early 2022.

“I’ve admired GB News from the beginning for its clever mix of punchy debate but delivered with warmth and even some fun,” he said.

Despite a long TV career, Holmes has come under fire in the past year for discussing claims that Covid-19 was being spread by 5g telephone masts: a widely discredited conspiracy theory.

This is thought to have influenced ITV’s decision to replace Holmes and Langsford with Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond as the weekly presenters.

GB News was announced in September 2020 and launched in June 2021. The channel was founded with £60m in funding, the majority of which was provided by American television conglomerate Discovery.

GB News’ current hosts include Nigel Farage and Dan Wooton, the former MailOnline journalist.