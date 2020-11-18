Each day of Christmas freedom will mean two extra days of lockdown, warn UK health chiefs

For every day that restrictions are eased over the Christmas period, England will face two extra days of lockdown, the UK’s health chiefs have warned.

Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser to NHS Test and Trace, told a Downing Street briefing this morning that advice from Sage showed “for every day that we release [measures] we will need two days of tighter restrictions”.

“So, coming into Christmas we need to be very careful about the number of contacts that we have, to reduce transmission before Christmas and get our cases as low as possible,” she added.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed to ease lockdown restrictions on 2 December in a bid to boost the economy in the key Christmas trading period.

Johnson has repeatedly promised England will return to the “regional tiered approach” after its month-long national lockdown, warning that lower tiers may see restrictions tightened in a bid to curb rising infection numbers.

But the UK’s top scientific advisers today threw cold water on the idea that the December date to relax restrictions is set in stone.

Dr Hopkins said: “Hopefully the government will make the decision that will allow us to have some mixing, but we will wait and see what that is.”

She stoked speculation that England may enter a third national lockdown after the festive season, adding: “Then, I think, once we have got past the Christmas period if there has been a release and some socialisation we will all have to be very responsible and reduce those contacts again.”

Government sources told the Telegraph default restrictions when England leaves its month-long lockdown are likely to include a ban on mixing with other households until close to Christmas.

Ministers are said to be drawing up an “end of lockdown package” ready to be announced next week, which will include a schedule for Britain’s vaccination programme and an expansion of mass testing.

It comes after the UK’s top health officials last week set out the priority list for vaccination against coronavirus, following promising results from both Moderna and Pfizer’s vaccine candidates.

Professor Wei Shen Lim, chair of the committee, said the first phase of vaccine rollout would “prioritise the most vulnerable individuals in society, specifically people who are most likely to die from severe Covid-19 infection”.

Interim current recommendations place care home residents and care home workers at the top of the priority list, followed by older age groups from 80-plus-year-olds, going down to 60-plus-year-olds, Professor Lim said.

“Then adults with underlying health conditions, then 50-plus-year-olds, going down the age bands.”