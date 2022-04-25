Dubai’s about arts and culture now, don’t you know?

THE WEEKEND: Dubai’s new 25hours Hotel One Central is a world away from the synthetic image Dubai struggles with – that of vapid shopping malls and manufactured strips of sand. The city is channelling funds into artistic centres, independent cinemas, galleries and museums and this hotel feels like a part of the nation’s drive for expansion, aiming to attract those interested in arts and culture (as well as those here for the party scene – because who in Dubai isn’t?).

WHERE? In Dubai’s Financial Centre, just 20 minutes from the beach and famous Palm Jumeirah, the hotel has views over the newly opened Museum of the Future, dubbed “the most beautiful building in Dubai”.

THE STAY: Inspired by Hakawati, the ancient Arabian storyteller of the desert, this Dubai hotel is a playground of art, literature and interaction. Conceived as a space for ‘modern day nomads’, the hotel specialises in offering spaces for guests to gather and share stories. The lobby’s “Fountain of Tales”, like the love child of a library and a water feature, has 10,000 books for borrowing. Elsewhere, the hotel is decorated with 6,000 locally-sourced objects and curiosities which act as talking points.

The skyline of Dubai Marina is seen as teams race during the Dubai Grand Prix (Photo: Getty)

True to the theme, ‘We Are All Nomads Here’ is emblazoned in multicoloured neon at check-in at this Dubai hotel, and word-play or slogans can be found throughout. Echoing Oscar Wilde’s sentiment “have nothing in the house that is not useful or beautiful”, the decor manages to be both.

There are co-working spaces, spacious meeting rooms and pottery and artist studios. The entry level ‘Bedouin’ rooms are both playful and sexy with large glass showers in the centre of the room (you can pull the curtains round if you are feeling shy), chair hammocks and pillows embroidered with titillating phrases. Mine read: “Let’s Spend The Night Together”.

THE FOOD: Breakfast at the hotel is quite the spread, especially the pastries created throughout the night by award-winning Executive Chef Trisha Singh Henault. For lunches and dinners try Tandoor Tina, the younger sibling of London’s famous Tandoor Chop House. Serving up Indian food with flair and a playful British twist, expect platters of grilled meats, fragrant samosas and creamy dips. Don’t miss the bone marrow butter naan or the Indian spiced scotch egg. Don’t forget to head to the lobby’s Nomad Day Bar for fine coffee from boutique roastery Nightjar.

The 25hours hotel has hundreds of items, including books, for guests to enjoy in common areas designed for guests to gather in (Photo: 25hours hotel)

ASK ABOUT: Head to the Analogue Circus area of the hotel, where guests can borrow anything from typewriters to polaroid cameras. Get nostalgic in your room with a vintage record player and their selection of over 500 vinyls. Guests can also enjoy complimentary access to their own Mini Cooper, handy if you want to explore Dubai by going further afield. We jumped in the car to the Sonara Camp in the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve for a romantic dinner under the stars. Entertained by fire-eaters and falconers, it’s a fitting way to end a visit to the Arabian Desert.

NEED TO KNOW: Rooms at the 25hours hotel Dubai start from around £145 per night. Emirates flies from London to Dubai from £491 return