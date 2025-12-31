Dua Lipa and Olivia Dean drive UK music boom despite fragile backdrop

British acts were central to the expansion, with artists like Olivia Dean

The UK recorded music industry chalked up an 11th consecutive year of growth this year, thanks to a new generation of British artists breaking through at home and overseas.

The sector wins come despite mounting pressures that threaten its grassroots foundations.

Figures published by industry body BPI show total recorded music consumption rose 4.9 per cent year on year to the equivalent of 210.3 million albums, with audio streaming passing 200 billion plays for the first time.

Streaming now accounts for almost 90 per cent of all consumption, while vinyl sales rose for an 18th straight year, helping physical formats remain in growth.

British acts were central to the expansion, with artists like Olivia Dean, Lola Young and Dua Lipa reaching the top of the charts.

British pop singer Sam Fender also delivered the fastest-selling album of the year by a UK act.

Meanwhile, it appears UK rock enjoyed its own revival, boosted by sell-out tours from Oasis and Coldplay.

The strong domestic performance came alongside continued international momentum, as UK artists secured high-profile US chart positions and Grammy nominations.

Dr Jo Twist, chief executive of the BPI, said the results were a “powerful reminder that British music is a global headline act”, but warned continued success depended on policy support, copyright protection and a regulatory environment that enables labels to invest in new talent.

Strain at the bottom

The upbeat headline numbers arrive against a more fragile backdrop.

Recent analysis has highlighted rising costs, venue closures and declining local authority support for grassroots music spaces, the pipeline that feeds future chart success.

Elsewhere, industry groups have repeatedly warned that while UK music contributes billions to the economy, the foundations supporting new artists are under strain.

Government data and industry estimates show the music sector adds around £8bn a year to the UK economy. Yet, artists and promoters have raised concerns that touring costs, business rates and planning rules are making it harder for emerging acts to sustain early careers.

Indeed, while consumption continues to rise and British artists dominate charts, the BPI has urged policymakers to ensure the UK’s creative ecosystem remains investable, particularly as competition for audiences intensifies globally.

Vinyl’s continued resurgence and the concentration of chart success around physical releases also point to changing consumer behaviour, with fans increasingly willing to pay for premium formats even as streaming dominates listening habits.