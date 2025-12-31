Dry January 2026: 7 of the best alcohol free events in London

Dry January events are taking place across London

Whether you’re going totally alcohol free, trying a ‘damp January’ by moderating your intake or purely interested in the latest initiatives to do with sobriety, here are five interesting-sounding activities to try out this Dry January.

Dry January events to book now

CBD cocktails at The Alchemist

Alchemist bars around the UK will be partnering with TRIP – makers of sparkling CBD based drinks – for the whole of Dry January. Expect a limited edition menu of sober cocktails, with menu items including a non-alcoholic rhubarb gin and tonic and their take on a moscow mule. All drinks are served with TRIP’s gummies and mixed with non-alcoholic distilled botanicals like aperitif Botivo, gin alternative Sipsmith, and spirit alternatives Cleanco and Pentire. 2 – 31 January; thealchemistbars.com

Join the sober community at Club Soda

Club Soda is the only dedicated alcohol free bar in town. Founder Laura Willoughby has been sober for over 10 years and saw a gap in the market for an inclusive space for non-drinkers. The Covent Garden has a curated selection of over 150 alcohol free drinks – from active ingredient mood enhancers to classics like alcohol free spirits and wine, as well as a seasonal menu of low and no cocktails. On the list, a Negroni featuring their own vermouth blend, and a green tea and lemon cordial spritz. The bar is bright and cozy with a downstairs room for pop-up community events – ‘Anti-Dating App Sober Special’ and ‘Queers Without Beers’, cocktail masterclasses and tailored tastings for those who want to give sober living a go.

joinclubsoda.com

Go to a Dry January Music Night at Farr’s Dalston

Music venue Farr’s Dalston is hosting a sober music night, with all money raised going to Spitalfields Crypt Trust, a charity which supports people facing homelessness and addiction by providing rehabilitation and mental health support. Expect two floors of music, three DJs and three bands playing a variety of genres from tech house to disco. Farr’s often curates genre based events like jazz and reggae nights, live performances, and open mic poetry. 29 January 7–11pm; £15; farrs.pub

For a fancy dinner

The French restaurant has recently released a 1960s vintage magazine inspired menu of cocktails. The restaurant is known for its lively atmosphere and simple French dishes – roast chicken with foie gras, stuffed artichoke and potato gratin. Like many of their dishes, Le Petit Maison’s cocktail menu is inspired by the Riviera, and drinks include Tanqueray 0.0% gin paired with elderflower, peach, cantaloupe, strawberry and honey. lpmrestaurants.com

FunnyAF’s dry comedy night

Alcohol Change UK is here to prove that you don’t need booze for a belly laugh this Dry January. Their sober comedy night will be taking place at The Lucky Saint in Fitzrovia, the HQ of the alcohol free beer of the same name. Comedian Tom Rosenthal, known for starring in Plebs and Friday Night Dinner, will be hosting their FunnyAF event on 20 January along with comics Rory O’Hanlon, Michael Akadiri and Liam Withnail. To get tickets you’ll need to download the Alcohol Change UK’s Try Dry app and create an account or enter into their Alcohol Change competition. 20 January; The Lucky Saint; alcoholchange.org.uk

Experiences with The G0.0D Week

Between 23 to 31 January The G0.0D Week – created by the team behind London Restaurant Festival – brings restaurants and chefs together to host culinary events across the capital. Events include several restaurant hopping tours with non-alcoholic drink options, and there’s a drinks masterclass at modern French restaurant Julie’s in collaboration with The Sober Sommelier. Don’t miss the two hour Zero-Alcohol Cocktail Masterclass at Lyaness Bar on the Southbank, run by mixologist Mr Lyan, a City AM favourite. 23 – 31 January; Prices from £45pp; good-week.co.uk/

Bam Karaoke x Picoso

Bam Karaoke in Victoria will be providing a selection of non-alcoholic cocktails for their Blue Monday event in partnership with CALM charity, which will include yoga, lunch and karaoke. Expect music trivia games and private karaoke rooms with tons of songs to choose from. Karaoke will be £5 and all proceeds go to the charity. Their sober drinks will be in collaboration with Picoso drinks, who make spicy sodas in two different flavours – zesty lime and tropical mango – both with habanero and scotch bonnet peppers. 19 January; £5; uk.bam-karaokebox.com