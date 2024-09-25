Drones to dominate UK skies by 2027

Amazon’s drones will be one of six projects tested by the CAA.

Fleets of autonomous drones will operate routinely across Britain’s skies within three years, paving the way for quicker deliveries and use by the emergency services.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) released a plan to enable regular drone flights beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS).

The CAA’s roadmap outlined the use of drones, such as transporting medical supplies, mail and emergency defibrillators, with trials starting by the end of 2024.

These trials will be the first step towards integrating drones into a shared airspace with manned aircraft, helicopters, and enthusiasts.

The first milestone is set for the end of this year, with BVLOS operations to be fully integrated by 2027.

Key to the plan is ensuring safe airspace use, with operators required to demonstrate collision-avoidance technology due to the UK’s congested air-traffic.

Sophie O’Sullivan, CAA’s programme director for future of flight, stressed: “our delivery model shows how we will protect the public while enabling this exciting new technology”.

As of now, most UK drone operations require direct visual oversight, limiting commercial applications.

Amazon is among six companies participating in the trials, and is aiming to launch drone commercial deliveries in the UK in 2024.