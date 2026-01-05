No prosperity without national security

National security is the cornerstone on which all successful economies are built. It is the protective layer around both our society and our economy, and it is what enables economic activity to thrive, says Brandon Lewis

The UK is facing the greatest threat to its national security in the past 30 years. There are Russian war ships probing our waters, Chinese spies attempting to infiltrate parliament, and unknown drone pilots terrorising our allies’ critical infrastructure. Even the heads of our own intelligence and armed forces publicly acknowledge that the world is more dangerous than it has been for decades.

Reading these stories is of course a cause for concern, but I take comfort in knowing the ability of our national security agencies is second to none. We read about these threats precisely because MI5, MI6, and other agencies’ preventative work keeps both British people and British businesses safe.

Secure nations attract investment whereas insecure nations repel it. Businesses will always hesitate before entering markets if they perceive the supply chains to be vulnerable to exposure, conflict or fragile infrastructure. The Gulf states’ understanding of this simple fact, and their pursuit of creating the environment that allows businesses to focus on business, is a large part of what has allowed them to become such a haven for international investment in recent years.

Yet in Britain, despite repeated promises from the government that defence would become an “engine for national renewal”, we are in danger of falling behind at precisely the moment when innovation matters most. The government’s defence investment plan has been delayed amid concerns over affordability and lack of funding, sending a damaging signal to the very businesses that Britain will depend on to maintain its competitive edge.

Unleashing innovation

Already, rightful grumblings of dissatisfaction have come from armed forces leadership over the fact that the money required to deliver the strategic defence review remains so far off pace that cuts to kit and personnel will be required to stay on track. To secure our country and our economy, we need to get creative to unleash innovation fast.

In her first public intervention as the new head of MI6, Blaise Metreweli warned that “mastery of technology” must infuse everything the intelligence services do – a sentiment echoed by Sir Richard Knighton the chief of the defence staff. They understand that the challenge Britain faces is not simply hostile intent from adversaries, but the speed at which warfare, espionage, and coercion are evolving. They also understand that this is a race that we run a very real risk of losing.

In Ukraine, drones are designed, developed and fabricated then battle-tested and iterated in a matter of weeks – not months or years

Development today demands nimble yet advanced technology supported by fast moving manufacturing and research capabilities. In Ukraine, drones are designed, developed and fabricated then battle-tested and iterated in a matter of weeks – not months or years. And while Britain excels in certain areas of innovation, too much red tape and a scatter gun funding model belies the absence of a coherent political drive to enable a nimble and thriving defence industry.

Similarly, a core part of our national security must include getting our energy prices in check. UK businesses consistently face some of the highest industrial energy prices in Europe, making them less competitive. The continued ban on new North Sea licences risks both long-term higher costs for production as well as a potentially destabilising energy crunch should conflict in Europe spiral out of control.

Britain must find the right balance between robust national security and the economic freedom businesses need to grow. The tasks ahead are no small feat, but if Britain has demonstrated anything over the centuries, it is that we can always find a way.

Brandon Lewis is a former chairman of the Conservative Party