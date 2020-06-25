Driving lessons get the green light to restart on 4 July

Learner drivers are set to return to the road as driving lessons in England will resume on 4 July, the transport secretary has announced.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) is drawing up plans to get learner drivers and motorcyclists back in their vehicles on 4 July.

Theory tests will restart in England on the same day, while driving tests will restart on 22 July, which the DVSA said would “give learner drivers time to have refresher lessons and practice before taking their test”. Motorcycle and moped tests will resume on 13 July.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps said he was “delighted” at the news.

Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg told MPs that there will be a “phased approach” to the resumption of driving tests, to comply with social distancing rules.

“The DVSA’s chief executive will be writing to all approved driving instructors [today] setting out plans to restart driver testing and to help them to return to life that is as close to normal as possible, as quickly and as fairly as possible, in a way that avoids a second peak of infections,” he said.

The AA Driving School said it currently has 10,000 people on its waiting list with a “huge demand for lessons” this summer.

Driving lessons and tests have been suspended since March, with exceptions for key workers.

Gareth Llewellyn, DVSA chief executive, said: “It has been vital that lessons and tests only resume when safe to do so and in line with the government’s advice.

“We know this has been a tough time for the whole country including learners and driving instructors but I am pleased to announce the restart of lessons and tests in England.”

