Drink until daybreak at these 5 UK general election parties in London

Cinnamon Club is one of the London restaurants screening the general election

‘Rishi’s Leaving Drinks’ are taking place tonight, and you’re invited: they’re at the Dalston Superstore, one of a range of UK general election night parties in the capital.

Here are five events to attend if you’d like to stay up and watch the ballot box counting all night long.

1: CINNAMON CLUB

This swish Indian restaurant is properly committing to Election night: its party kicks off at 6pm tonight and finishes at 11am on Friday morning. Executive Chef Vivek Singh has designed late-night bowl food to keep you sated and there’s excellent drinks too.

cinnamonclub.com

2: THE THREE CROWNS STOKE NEWINGTON

This pub in Stoke Newington, east London, is screening the Genny Lec from 9pm through to the small hours of the morning. It’ll be a relaxed vibe and it’s free to enter.

threecrownsn16.com

3: EXALE TAPROOM WALTHAMSTOW

This brewery on the Blackhorse Beer Mile has a cult-like following for those who live locally. They’ll be playing the election until late into the evening and serving up decent beers to celebrate (or commiserate) with.

exale.uk

4: DALSTON SUPERSTORE

DJ collective Queer House Party will be spinning records tonight at east London nightlife venue Dalston Superstore. Going on into the early hours, the event, run by Huck Magazine, is called ‘Rishi’s Leaving Drinks’ and money raised goes to Palestinian causes.

dalstonsuperstore.com

5: THE LEXINGTON

This lively King’s Cross pub has a 3am license on Thursday nights so it’s a perfect spot to properly bed in for the election results. Seating is first-come-first-served and if it’s busy enough they may open their upstairs dancefloor area.

thelexington.co.uk

5: LOCK INN CAMDEN

This pub near to the canal in Camden is also showing the election results throughout the evening. They don’t have a late licence so you might have to move on somewhere else if things are looking particularly tense by midnight. But there’s a specially curated cocktail menu running all night long and a DJ downstairs too.

lockinncamden.com

If you’re staying at home, here’s how – and where – to watch from your sofa as the results roll in.

Follow the UK general election this evening with our live blog