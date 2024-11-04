DP Poland: Sales at Eastern European Domino’s Pizza owner jump

The owner of Domino’s in Eastern Europe has reported double-digit growth

DP Poland, the owner of Domino’s Pizza in Poland and Croatia, has announced double-digit growth as its bet on franchising has paid off.

The group holds the master franchise rights to the Domino’s brand and network in Poland and Croatia, with 111 locations across Poland and five across Croatia.

In Poland, sales increased by 19 per cent year-to-date to 193.9m Polish zloty (£37.3m), while orders rose by 15 per cent to £3.4m.

DP Poland has opened 12 new locations this year and is transitioning to a sub-franchised business model.

In Croatia, life-for-like sales grew by 7.5 per cent year on year, while total sales grew by 65.5 per cent, to €2.7m (£2.26m).

DP Poland said that since April 2024, it has experienced upward pressure on food costs, particularly dairy products.

However, it said it remained on track to open 16 locations during 2024, with 12 new sites and four store relocations. It aims to end the year with 122 stores across the two countries in which it operates.

Domino’s owner continues to grow

Earlier this year, DP Poland reported similar double-digit growth for the 2023 financial year.

Revenue increased by 25 per cent to £44.6m, up from £35.7m at the Domino’s franchisor. In contrast, its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased from £1.7m to £3.5m.

The group’s CEO, Nils Gornall, credited its “high volume mentality strategy,” which focused on innovation and swift service and reduced delivery times by four per cent. The group also revamped training programmes and incentives for its staff last year.

“We launched new products like ‘everyday pizza’ and KitKat Calzone and raised our Net Promoter Score by 30.1 per cent,” Gornall said.

In April, DP Poland acquired the remaining 85 per cent shareholding it did not already own in the Irish Domino’s franchise business Shorecal.