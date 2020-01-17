Downing Street to hold light display to mark Brexit Day as Unions Jacks fly

Downing Street has announced that it will hold a light display on 31 January to mark Britain leaving the European Union.



As Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation that evening, the black bricks of his official residence will light up with the display, featuring a clock counting down to 11pm.



Buildings around Whitehall will also be lit up, it was announced, while the Union Jack will be flown on all of the flag poles in Parliament Square.



Earlier in the day, ministers will meet in a so-called special cabinet in the north of England.



They will discuss the PM’s plans to “level up” areas of the country outside London.



Meanwhile, the commemorative Brexit coin will also come into circulation on the day Britain leaves the EU.



The Prime Minister is expected to be one of the first to receive the new coin on the day, which reads “Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations”.



It comes after millionaire businessman Arron Banks and the Leave Means Leave group donated £50,000 to a campaign to make Big Ben ring when the UK leaves the EU.



An online appeal has raised more than £200,000, with the cost of making the famous bell work in time for the one-off event estimated to be £500,000.

