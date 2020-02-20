Downing Street poised to axe business councils

Downing Street is planning a major shake-up of the way it deals with the business community, with officials planning to scrap the system created by Theresa May.

Number 10 officials are poised to axe the five business councils set up by the former Prime Minister around business lines, including one for financial and professional services.

In its place, Boris Johnson and his team are expected to create a single new committee of business advisers, according to Sky News.

Johnson held one meeting last October with the council co-chairs – including the technology entrepreneur Brent Hoberman, Tesco chief executive Dave Lewis and Sir Ian Davis, the Rolls Royce Holdings chairman, however there have been no meetings since December’s election.

The relationship between government and industry has been in decline since Brexit, with first May and then Johnson keeping figures very much at arm’s length.

Last month City A.M. reported that business was being frozen out of consultation over the new immigration system, with businesses sources suggesting they had received no response to a letter offering help in drawing the new system up.

Government sources briefed angrily that it was perceived as ongoing efforts to soften Brexit. But this was heavily pushed back against by those involved.

“The letter could not have been worded in a kinder way to say we know freedom of movement is moving, that immigration is complex and here is a suggestion about how you put in a system that does both things: meets public concerns about migrants and helps keep our economy open,” said one industry insider.

“The idea that we are campaigning to keep freedom of movement is absolute bollocks.”