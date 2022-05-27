Dover chaos: Liverpool fans and families on half-term getaways stuck in security bottlenecks

People took it to Twitter to complain about the bottlenecks. (Photo/Twitter)

Liverpool fans going to Paris for the Champions League final as well as families on their half-term break are currently facing long queues at the port of Dover due to security delays.

People took it to Twitter to express their frustration at the situation, with travellers complaining about being stuck in hour-long bottlenecks.

“3 hours in a queue at Dover after driving down on no sleep is comparable to the pain of childbirth, glad we’re a day early,” said a Liverpool fan while another called the bottlenecks “ridiculous as expected.”

3 hours in a queue at Dover after driving down on no sleep is comparable to the pain of childbirth. Glad we’re a day early 🔴🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/9wDJdFhdEN — Keates (@EFKeates) May 27, 2022

Disgraced ferry operator P&O warned travellers to check before they travel as Jubilee Way to the port is currently at a standstill, with bottlenecks reported also on the A20 on the approach to Dover.

“Please be aware that there is heavy traffic at border control in the port of Dover,” P&O tweeted. “If you are booked to travel today please allow at least 2.5 hours to clear all security checks.”

#PODover Please be aware that there is heavy traffic at border control in the port of Dover. If you are booked to travel today please allow at least 2.5hrs to clear all security checks. Rest assured, if you miss your sailing, you'll be on the first available once at check-in' — P&O Ferries Updates (@POferriesupdate) May 27, 2022

Another ferry operator, Irish Ferries said that travellers should “expect delays of up to three hours at port security and check-in.”

Dover – Calais route: Due to expected queues at border control expect delays of up to 3 hours at port security and check-in.



Passengers are advised to have their documents in order to assist border control in completing their checks and reduce the queuing time. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/y1dqXKmV3V — Irish Ferries (@Irish_Ferries) May 27, 2022

The RAC issued a warning over congestion of motorways, as it estimated that 17.9 million trips will be made during the weekend.

“Major routes to holiday destinations will start to clog up,” RAC spokesperson Rod Dennis told PA news agency. “Drivers can beat the worst of the queues by planning the time of their trips carefully.

“An early start is always best or, failing that, driving at dusk if that’s a feasible option.”

The ports and the surrounding road arteries are not the only ones facing disruption.

Passengers at several airports around the country – including Gatwick – complained of queuing for more than three hours while easyJet has left hundreds of passenger stranded after it cancelled another 20 flights.

Easyjet was forced to cancel around 200 flights yesterday due to a software failure.