Don't sacrifice Hong Kong for bankers’ bonuses, Raab tells HSBC

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab today criticised HSBC and other British banks for supporting China’s controversial new security law in Hong Kong, saying the rights of its citizens should not be sacrificed for bankers’ bonuses.

Read more: Hong Kong security law: UK confirms visa offer to 3m Hong Kong residents

HSBC and fellow Asia-focused lender Standard Chartered have come under fire from politicians in the UK and US after the banks backed China’s new security law for the financial hub, which was introduced this week.

“On HSBC and banks, I’ve been very clear in relation with HSBC and… all of the banks: the rights and the freedoms and our responsibilities in this country to the people of Hong Kong should not be sacrificed on the altar of bankers’ bonuses,” Raab told parliament.

HSBC has been contacted for comment.

More to follow.