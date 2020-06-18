Don't panic: The last minute Father's Day Guide

If lockdown has left you losing all concept of time and space, it’s our duty to remind you that Sunday – yes, this Sunday – is Father’s Day.

Earlier this week we featured a host of goodies for one’s old man, but no doubt some are still looking for that perfect gift / have completely forgotten. So here’s your get out of jail free, last-minute guide to gifts – all likely to reach the doorstep in time for Sunday. Phew.

A spin in a Lamborghini

Being cooped up isn’t anybody’s idea of too much fun but believe it or not, someday soon we’ll be allowed out to do fun things again. Perfect for the petrolhead papa, Virgin Experiences are currently offering a driving day behind the wheel of a Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo supercar. After a few sighting laps, you’ll have ten racetrack laps behind a car that is just a tad faster than the Honda Civic in the Garage. Right now it’s also discounted to £89, with eligibility lasting well into next year, and sent as an evoucher so you can pop it in a card as soon as today. Start your engines.

Virgin Experiences from £89

Indulge carnivorous tendencies

Let’s be honest: we’ve all convinced ourselves we’re gourmet chefs during lockdown. Give Dad the gear he needs via Notonthehighstreet.com, whose small retailers are going above and beyond this Father’s Day. If he’s more of a breakfast man, try the home-curing kit that makes the perfect bacon sandwich from Ross & Ross Gifts, or for those who’ve suddenly become barbecue Bordains why not give them a personalised smoking box to take their meat-making to a whole new level?

Personalised smoking kit from £32 via notonthehighstreet.com

Cheeky Nando’s?

No, really – food-in-a-box outfit Mindful Chef have teamed up with everybody’s favourite high street chicken shop to offer you the chance to enjoy Nando’s at home. Delivered with pre-portioned ingredients and the all-important sauce, Dad will have the chance to whip up two favourites – butterfly chicken and the quarter chicken – along with a host of sides. You never know, you could even do your own at home and have a zoom-based father’s day lunch. If dad’s more veggie-inclinded, Mindful Chef have a host of other options – and as a B Corp with a charity arm, too, you know you’re shopping with the goodies.

Mindful Chef x Nandos: Limited Edition until June 27th from £6 per person

The Booze Section

Well, we’ve got to get through lockdown somehow…

A special Speyside sip

A single malt that’s got enough complexity for aficionados and yet approachable enough for relative whisky novices, the Balvenie DoubleWood 12 year old is nothing to be sniffed at. Matured in two different woods (get it?), this expression is finished in oloroso sherry casks, giving a real fullness of flavour. Even better, it’s available on Amazon Prime, so there’s no drama in ensuring it arrives in time for a dram on Sunday.

From £37 on Amazon

A Tennessee tipple

We all know the delights of Jack Daniel’s, but the distillery’s Gentleman Jack is well worth a look for the most important gent in your life. Mellowed through JD’s sugar maple charcoal not once but twice, this expression is remarkably easy to drink with balanced flavours of oak, vanilla and caramel. Knocked together into a whisky sour, you can send Dad on a deep South road trip from his front room. Even better, as if by some sort of mistake, it’s currently available for just £20 on Prime as well as in most supermarkets. Bargain.

From £20 on Amazon

Kentucky in the garden

Across the border in Kentucky sits Buffalo Trace distillery, who have concocted quite the Father’s Day competition – with the chance to win a fully stocked bourbon bar in your Dad’s garden, filled with expressions from across the range. Just tell the team why your dad deserves a special treat this weekend, and they’ll pick five winners. If you fancy treating dad yourself, though, the distillery’s Sazerac Rye makes a unique addition to anybody’s liquor shelf.

Sazerac Rye from £37 on Amazon

A brandy man?

Hampers are all the rage at the minute, so how’s not one but two stuffed full of brandy? Remy Martin have teamed up with Deli Cat & Sons to offer a pair of curated hampers which pair cognacs from the iconic brand with special food pairings designed to complement the flavour of each expression.

Hampers from £27 at Deli Cat & Sons

A touch of luxury

Every dad deserves a real treat from time to time, and the newest addition to Glenfiddich’s range certainly qualifies as exactly that. The Glenfiddich Grand Cru takes the best of Scotland and throws it into a big French pot: an exclusive expression of single malt whisky, aged for 23 years, finished in the finest cuvee wine casks from across La Manche. Remarkably golden and unapologetically opulent, this is a special whisky for a special occasion.

From £220 at The Whisky Shop and Master of Malt