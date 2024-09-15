Donated clothes helped Starmers ‘look their best’, Lammy claims

Donated clothes given to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria were to help them “look their best” to represent the UK, David Lammy has argued. Pictured, Keir and Victoria Starmer. Photo: PA

Donated clothes given to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria were to help them “look their best” to represent the UK, David Lammy has argued.

Speaking to the BBC, the foreign secretary said in countries like the US, leaders “have a huge budget paid for by the taxpayer so that they look their best on behalf of the US people”.

It comes after Starmer was alleged to have broken parliamentary rules by failing to declare donated clothing from Labour backer Lord Alli for his wife within the designated time limit.

The donated gifts, first reported by The Sunday Times, were not initially declared in the register of MPs’ interests, but the paper said Starmer had approached the parliamentary authorities on Tuesday to make a late declaration after being given updated advice on required disclosures.

The Tories have demanded a full investigation into the Starmers’ links with Lord Waheed Alli, who has previously gifted clothes, glasses and other donations to the Labour leader.

Lammy told the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg that Starmer “did declare funds that he received from Lord Alli, he’s then gone back to the Parliamentary Commissioner to further check details on some of those funds that have made their way to his wife.

“He is seeking to comply with the rules. So this is not an issue of transparency.”

The cabinet minister suggested “successive prime ministers, unless you’re a billionaire like the last one, do rely on donations, political donations, so they can look their best”.

But he admitted “I’m not suggesting the Prime Minister is broke” – in reference to Starmer’s successful career as a lawyer and director of public prosecutions before entering politics.

The Sunday Times reported the donations covered the cost of a personal shopper, clothes and alterations for Lady Starmer both before and after Labour’s election win in July.

MPs are required to register gifts and donations within 28 days.

A No 10 spokeswoman said: “We sought advice from the authorities on coming to office. We believed we had been compliant, however, following further interrogation this month, we have declared further items.”

A Conservative Party spokesman said: “It’s taken just 10 weeks for Keir Starmer to face an investigation for his conduct.

“After facing allegations of cronyism and now apparent serious breaches of parliamentary rules there must be a full investigation.”

While Tory leadership hopeful James Cleverly said Starmer had been “aggressive” in his criticism of Conservative politicians, and said it was “legitimate” to “point out the hypocrisy”.